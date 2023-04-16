ADVERTISEMENT

Government’s welfare measures will help BJP in polls: Kota Srinivas Poojary

April 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Kota Srinivas Poojari, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, speaking after inaugurating the BJP election office, in Udupi on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The formation of Narayana Guru Development Corporation will help the BJP in getting votes in the Assembly elections, said Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi on Sunday.

Inaugurating the BJP’s media centre in Kadiyali in Udupi, Mr. Poojary said the new corporation looks after the need education of children from 26 neglected communities, which includes Billavas and Edigas. This measure will help BJP in getting votes. Mr. Poojary said the party will also get support of 5.5 crore beneficiaries of the Union and State Government’s welfare and development schemes.

Criticising the Congress, Mr. Poojary said that previous Siddaramaiah government withdrawing cases against the then Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India made them strong. The Congress continues to appease a section of society to garner votes, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US