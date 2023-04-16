HamberMenu
Government’s welfare measures will help BJP in polls: Kota Srinivas Poojary

April 16, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojari, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, speaking after inaugurating the BJP election office, in Udupi on April 16, 2023.

Kota Srinivas Poojari, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare, speaking after inaugurating the BJP election office, in Udupi on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The formation of Narayana Guru Development Corporation will help the BJP in getting votes in the Assembly elections, said Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi on Sunday.

Inaugurating the BJP’s media centre in Kadiyali in Udupi, Mr. Poojary said the new corporation looks after the need education of children from 26 neglected communities, which includes Billavas and Edigas. This measure will help BJP in getting votes. Mr. Poojary said the party will also get support of 5.5 crore beneficiaries of the Union and State Government’s welfare and development schemes.

Criticising the Congress, Mr. Poojary said that previous Siddaramaiah government withdrawing cases against the then Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India made them strong. The Congress continues to appease a section of society to garner votes, he said.

