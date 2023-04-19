April 19, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Continuing its series of ‘report cards’ on the performance of the Karnataka government on various parameters, Bahutva Karnataka, on April 19, released its assessment on ‘federalism’ and deemed it ‘failed.’

The forum alleged that the government has abdicated its constitutional duty to protect the people of Karnataka from the dangers of centralisation. The Constitution describes India as a ‘Union of States’. The State government has increasingly been run by the ‘whims of puppeteers in New Delhi’, and has not been accountable to the people of Karnataka.

Vinay Sreenivasa, convener of the forum, told mediapersons, “Karnataka’s economic progress and resources are being expropriated. Our State’s unique cultural heritage is being eroded with the imposition of Hindi, and the State Government has ceded all decision-making power to New Delhi, leaving it unable to advocate for its own people.”

Bahutva Karnataka analysed the State Government’s performance from 2019 to 2023.

“The State’s share of Central taxes and GST, and funds for Centrally Sponsored Schemes has dropped significantly. While it was 4.71% under the 14th Finance Commission for 2015-2020, it is now 3.64% under the 15th Finance Commission for 2021-26. Karnataka now receives ₹40 for every ₹100 tax revenue that it contributes, down from ₹53. The State Government has failed to advocate for Karnataka with the Central Government. For example, it took three months and much persuasion for the Centre to release funds for flood relief in 2021,” Mr. Sreenivasa said.

“Karnataka’s plea to conduct competitive examinations for the Union Government recruitment in Kannada has fallen on deaf ears. Hindi Day is celebrated despite opposition from Kannada activists, and Hindi is used on the stage during many of the Union Government’s programmes in Karnataka. Despite its ‘classical language’ status, Kannada has received far less support than other languages. Though the BJP vowed to resolve the Mahadayi water sharing dispute, there has been silence on the issue, even though all stakeholders are BJP-ruled States,” he added.

“Under the anti-federal logic of a double-engine sarkar, the State Government has been remote-controlled from outside. A strong regional leader like B.S.Yediyurappa was removed from the Chief Minister’s post without reason. Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced him, was not allowed to constitute a full-fledged council of ministers for months,” he said.

He also said that the launch and inauguration of various development initiatives, ‘Hakku Patra’ distribution for Banjara communities, laying the foundation or opening of highways, the inauguration of the incomplete metro stretch in Bengaluru have all awaited the Prime Minister’s visit, revealing that they are understood less as the rights of the people and more as promotional opportunities for the Prime Minister and the BJP government at the Centre.

“The State Government’s clear advancement of centralisation has also been made visible by the fact that they have failed to conduct Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections for over three years, and failed to conduct panchayat elections, despite the Karnataka High Court fining them for the same. The State Government has failed to protect its decision-making power on matters in the State subjects list, such as education and cooperatives. For example, it has done little to oppose attempts by Amul to enter the market at the expense of Nandini, a successful cooperative in the state,” he added.