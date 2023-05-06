Give us full majority so that the BJP does not indulge in horse-trading: Rahul Gandhi

May 06, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Belagavi

“Please give us full majority so that the BJP does not indulge in horse-trading of legislators tomorrow,” Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader said on Saturday.

“I request the voters of Karnataka to give the Congress a comfortable majority of 125 seats, as it will prevent horse trading. Because if we get any lesser number of seats, then the BJP will begin the game of buying legislators. And a government that comes to power after committing theft of MLAs, will indulge in nothing but theft,” Mr. Gandhi said at a Congress campaign rally in Bhootaramanahatti village in Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi district.

“You have all seen what the BJP government do in these three and a half years. It looted the people of Karnataka for all these years. That is because a government formed by theft will remain a governments of theft. The BJP government came to power by purchasing MLAs by paying them huge amounts of money. They continued to engage in theft. I request you therefore to give our party a full majority of 125 seats. Otherwise, the BJP will resort to purchase of legislators,” he said.

‘Most corrupt government’

“The BJP government in Karnataka became the most corrupt government in the country. It looted the people endlessly, in every way possible. The State Contractors’ Association wrote a letter to the Prime Minister complaining that 40% commission was being collected from every contractor. But he did not act on it. Till today, he has not given any responded. A BJP MLA said one could easily purchase the CM’s post in Karnataka by paying ₹2,500 crore. Sri Dingaleshwar Swami that the government had got a subsidy of 10 per cent, in that his cut in commission was reduced to 30 per cent and not 40 per cent unlike others. There was corruption everywhere,’‘ he said.

He said that scams had plagued examinations to recruit PSI, assistant professors, assistant engineers, and even Cooperative Department officers in Karnataka. “It seemed as if there was a scam in every thing. But the PM is silent on all this. He comes to Karnataka, makes speeches, but does not speak a word on corruption. I have been asking the PM what has he done about the corruption charges in Karnataka? What steps has he taken any action anyone? Has anyone been sent to jail over corruption charges? But till today, the PM has not replied to these questions,’‘ he said.

“Mr. Modi comes here only to give excuses and no answers about his party’s government. He owes an explanation to the youth of this country about so many issues like corruption, unemployment and rising prices. But he has not addressed these issues till now,’‘ he said.

Price rise and unemployment

Mr. Gandhi posed several questions to the PM. “The price of gas cylinder was ₹400 in 2014. Now, it is ₹1,100 what did he do about it? Petrol price was ₹60 then, but now it is ₹100. What is being done about it? What was done about unemployment? The PM had promised to create 2 crore jobs every year. What happened to that promise? Karnataka youth are facing severe unemployment. What is being done about it? What did the PM do when Karnataka was suffering from floods? What did the PM to protect the interests of Karnataka during various interstate water disputes? He does not resolve any issues. He does not face, nor discuss nor provide solutions to them. He has not spoken a single word about the poor, youth, farmers, labourers and other sections of the population that is suffering,’‘ he said.

“In all his rallies, the PM has not said anything about what the BJP will do if it comes to power in Karnataka. The PM should explain what was done in the these three and half years before asking votes from you. He should speak about the alleged 40% government in the State. Then, he should speak about their plans for the next five years. But he does not do that. The PM speaks about issues like terrorism. I have lost my grand mother and my father to terror. I understand terrorism better than him,’‘ he said.

‘PM only diverts attention’

“The PM only diverts the attention of the people by raising irrelevant issues. He claims that Congress leaders had used abusive words against him 91 times. But he does not raise real issues in his rallies. But the Congress is not like that. We keep our word. The PM made a promise to deposit ₹15 lakh in each citizen’s account. But what happened? Nothing. Congress will never make such false promises,’‘ he said.

“Demonitisation was an attack on the poor, labourers, youth and women. Congress would never do something like that. The question now is what we will do for you if the Congress comes to power in Karnataka,’‘ he said. Everyone remembers what Siddharamaiah’s government did for the State. The poor, helpless and deprived were benefited by the Congress government then. A similar government aimed at welfare and development will come now. After travelling in Karnataka, I have come to the conclusion that the people of Karnataka are upset with the BJP government and that they will vote it out. We are confident that Congress will come to power, he said.

Five guarantees

Mr. Gandhi told the crowd about the five guarantees offered by the Congress – Graha Lakshmi, where women head of families will get ₹2,000 per month, Sakhi, free bus travel for women, Graha Jyoti of 200 units free power, and Yuva Nidhi of unemployed graduates getting ₹3,000 for two years and unemployed diploma holders getting ₹1,500 for two years.

“Women would be given cash incentives to face the fall out of price rise. Women are most hit by price rise. That is why they will get this monetary support, he said. These are some of the revolutionary steps we will be taking. These will be approved in our first Cabinet meeting. But these are not all. This is just the beginning,’‘ he said.

“But what are these? This is the money that the BJP looted from you for three years and we will return it to you. Congress will return your money to you. Thousands of crores has been looted from you and that will be returned to you. That is all,’‘ he said.

Vacancies in government departments

Congress government will fill the 2.5 lakh vacancies in government departments in Karnataka. Apart from that, we will create 10 lakh jobs in in five years, he said. He said that the Congress had plans to spend over₹2.5 lakh crore on farmers, who were like the spinal cord of the state. Milk producers will benefit as we plan to increase milk procurement subsidy to ₹7 per litre, he said.

He sought votes for Satish Jarkiholi and other Congress candidates in the district. Satish Jarkiholi is a grassroot leader and works for the people with commitment. He has strong connections with the rural poor, he said.

“Please give us full majority and just give 40 seats to the BJP. It seems they are fond of the figure 40 as they have been demanding 40 per cent commission in every work. They have made you by heart the figure and now, you make them remember that figure while voting,’‘ he said.

“I have a feeling that the people of Karnataka have made up their mind about bringing the Congress to power. I promise you that it will be a government of the poor, labourers, small trader sand farmers. It will not be a corrupt government of capitalist forces,“ he said.

Congress candidates, MLAs, leaders and others were present.