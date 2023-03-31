Give ticket to a competent and educated candidate in Kalaburagi Rural, group urges Congress leadership

March 31, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The selection of a candidate for Kalaburagi Rural Assembly constituency (reserve) is turning out to be a bone of contention for the Congress, as the plan of senior leaders of the party to field the former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi there is being opposed by a section of leaders.

A group of leaders comprising Banjara community, Scheduled Castes, both Left and Right communities, has expressed disappointment and discontent over the candidature of Mr. Belamagi and appealed to the Congress high command to give ticket to a competent and educated candidate.

Mr. Belamagi has won from the Kalaburagi Rural constituency four times (three from the then Kamalapur Assembly constituency during 1994, 1999, 2004 and one time from Rural constituency in 2008) on BJP ticket. In 2013, he lost the elections with a margin of 8,000 votes against Congress leader late G. Ramakrishna.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, Mr. Belamagi joined Janata Dal (Secular) after the BJP denied ticket to him to contest from the Kalaburagi Rural seat. The leader slipped to third place polling just 29,538 votes (19.6%) against the BJP legislator Basavaraj Mattimod. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Belamagi quit the Janata Dal(S) and joined the Congress.

Of the nine Assembly constituencies in Kalaburagi district, the Congress has, in its first list, announced the names of three sitting MLAs, Priyank Kharge from Chittapur, Ajay Singh from Jewargi and Kaneez Fatima from Kalaburagi North, two former legislators Sharanprakash Patil from Sedam and B.R. Patil from Aland and Subhash Rathod from Chincholli (reserve) constituency.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for three constituencies, Kalaburagi South, Kalaburagi Rural and Afzalpur. However, the name of M.Y. Patil, representing Afzalpur constituency, will be announced in the second list.

In the race

The aspirants for Congress ticket for Kalaburagi Rural constituency are Revu Naik Belamagi, Vijaykumar Ramakrishna, Baburao Chavan, Babu Honna Naik, Kanniram Rathod, Bharat Chavan, Vinod K.B. Shanappa and Thippanna Wodeyar. And, the aspirants in the race for the Kalaburagi South ticket from the party are Allamprabhu Patil, Neelkanth Mulge, Santosh Bilgundi and Sharankumar Modi.

The aspirants in these two constituencies are waiting with their fingers crossed for the release of the party’s second list now.