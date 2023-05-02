Give me five years and see how I develop Varuna, says Somanna

May 02, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate for Varuna V. Somanna on Tuesday, May 2, promised to develop Varuna constituency on the lines of Govindaraj Nagar in Bengaluru. “Give me five years to serve you and you can see the development that I will bring to Varuna like I brought to Govindaraj Nagar constituency. When you can give 15 years to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son (Dr. Yathindra) to represent the constituency, cannot you give five years to me,” he told an election rally in Varuna.

Making the pledge in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa at the rally, Mr. Somanna said Varuna lacked development since its formation, 15 years ago. “I can bring development of the last 15 years in the next five years if I am elected. I am asking for just one opportunity to be Varuna’s representative,” he claimed.

Lashes out at Siddaramaiah

Lashing out at Mr. Siddaramaiah, he said the former CM ignored the constituency which has spread across three taluks – T. Narasipur, Nanjangud and Mysuru. Seven ZP constituencies come under Varuna but Mr. Siddaramaiah did not bother to visit the ZP seats and speak to the people on their difficulties. Varuna is just a few kms away from Mysuru but it did not see development though Mr. Siddaramaiah was MLA for ten years and his son Dr. Yathindra represented the seat for five years, he alleged.

Some farmers in Varuna were not getting water from Varuna canal for irrigation but the issues haven’t been addressed all these years. “Do you still call yourself a leader,” Mr. Somanna questioned Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Describing himself “a man with a development approach”, the Housing Minister said he was seeking votes on development.

In an obvious reference to the recent clashes with the Congress in Varuna, he said, “We are in a democracy and we need not have to be scared of anyone.”

He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power and the ‘double-engine government’ will continue.

While speaking, Mr. Somanna translated some portions of his speech in Hindi to help Mr. Shah understand.