General observers available for public

April 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Election Commission of India (EC) appointed five Indian Administrative Officers as general observers for nine Assembly constituencies in the district. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Yeshwanth Gurukar, in a media note on Saturday, released their contact details, place of residence, and their availability for the public.

As per the information, C. Sudarshan Reddy, observer for Afzalpur and Jewargi will be in Room No. 1 of Old Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House and he will be available between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. He can be contacted on 7795691046.

Manoj Khatri, observer for Chittapur and Kalaburagi Rural, will be available at Room No. 2 of Old Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House between 9 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. He can be contacted on 9632858913.

ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Watre Ingty, observer for Sedam and Chincholi, will be at Room No. 1 of Gulbarga University Guest House between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m, and can be reached on 7892026724

S. Jayandhi, observer for Kalaburagi Dakshin and Kalaburagi Uttar, will be at Room No. 3 of Old Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House and available between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. She be reached on 9611683366

Mithilesh Mishra, observer for Aland, would stay at Aland Guest House and will be available between 11 a.m. and 12 noon. He can be contacted on 8310021300.

Mr. Gurukar appealed to the public to contact the observers for election-related complaints or grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT