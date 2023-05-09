Garbage in Chickpet will be converted to energy, people will get it for free, promises Brijesh Kalappa of AAP

May 09, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Over 30% of Bengaluru’s entire garbage is generated by Chickpet which comprises the city’s main trade hubs including K.R Market. The Aam Aadmi Party proposes to have a system where garbage generated in Chickpet is converted to energy and given to people here for free, promises Brijesh Kalappa, party’s candidate from Chickpet Constituency, Bengaluru, in an interview with The Hindu.

Excerpts:

Karnataka Lokayukta has taken up a suo moto proceedings on the poor quality of work in Dharmaraya ward of Chickpet. What are your comments?

Poor quality of construction is a perennial issue here at Chickpet. The food street at V V Puram and Gandhi Bazaar market are live examples of the colossal corruption, magnificent ineptitude and sheer apathy of the administration.

Your constituency has several slushy, dirty and grimy areas, how do you propose to clean these?

I propose to have a system where garbage generated in Chickpet contributes free energy supply in the Constituency. Sweden is only one among several European nations that imports garbage. Here we treat garbage as an unmanageable problem and a headache.

Basavanagudi area is old Bengaluru, but its old-world charm of it is almost lost. What will you do to preserve its heritage?

Chickpet’s lost glory must be replaced. This was where the first electric light pole was installed. These areas are a minimum of 100 years old. This was where Kempe Gowda began the creation of a new city that had grown to its gargantuan size. Still, it can be managed, maintained and restored into one of the greatest localities.

The major attractions of your constituency are its open spaces including Lal Bagh, KR Park, Tagore Park, Bugle Rock Park etc. The green cover in these parks is diminishing rapidly. How will you protect them and make them better for people?

The administration has completely failed the people. Even Lalbagh is a poor reflection of its former self. We have a master plan for developing the entire Chickpet with great aesthetics that comprises healthy green spaces.