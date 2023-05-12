Gap between men and women voters has steadily declined in Karnataka

May 12, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

In over three decades of electoral politics in the State, the participation of women in voting has steadily improved with the gap between male and female electors having drastically reduced. While the gap between the male and female voting percentage was 6.84 points in 1989, it shrank to just 0.98 points in the elections held on Wednesday.

Since 2008 when the gap between male and female electors participating in the polls was 3.1 percentage points (pp), it came down progressively to 1.93 pp in 2013 and 1.15 pp in 2018. In terms of numbers, the gap between male and female electors who cast their vote, which was 14.19 lakh in 1989, has now come down to less than 5 lakh. If in 1989, 70.91% of male voters and 64.07% of female voters cast their votes, the gap reduced in 2023 when 73.68% of male voters and 72.70% of female voters exercised their franchise. On Wednesday, while 1,91,92,372 or 72.7% of registered female electors voted, 1,96,58,398 or 73.68% of the total 2,66,82,156 male voters cast ther votes.

In places such as Bengaluru, the number of women who voted was higher than that of men. On average, 55.69% of total female electors voted in comparison with 53.47% male voters. In Dakshin Kannada, 76.56% of the total female voters cast their vote as against 75.93% of the total male voters. As many as 84.82% of the total female electors cast their votes in Udupi in comparison with 76.84% male voters.

Growing steadily

“The women voters’ addition to the electoral list is also growing faster than male voters. From 2013 elections to 2018 elections, 36 lakh female voters and 22 lakh male voters were added to the list. Between 2018 and 2023, 15 lakh female electors and 11 lakh male electors were added,” Venkatesh Thogarighatta, a political consultant, said on the rising importance of women voters in electoral politics. The increasing participation of women in the poll process would have a significant impact on political parties and their strategies, he added.

The reducing gap between the genders and the increasing importance of women voters can also be gauged by the fact that politicians come up with women-specific programmes ahead of elections. While women were sent on pilgrimages or participated in mass Lakshmi pujas, organised by politicians before the elections, the distribution of saris, watches, cookers, and other kitchen utensils have also increased in recent years.

Women-centric schemes

A Congress functionary said the fact that there were women-centric guarantees by the party was essentially meant to attract women electors, who are in a significant number. “While earlier, women electors would cast their vote based on advice/direction from their male family members, it is not so in most regions now. They take the decision independently and in a large number of cases do not discuss their preference. Women are also in a way silent voters.” The LPG cylinder price became an issue in this election and every party had freebies to offer as it is ultimately the women, who suffer, and their votes really matter, he added.