ADVERTISEMENT

Freedom fighter complains name missing

May 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter waits outside the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village after learning that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

A freedom fighter complained that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter said that he was shocked to find that his name was missing from the electoral rolls, after entering the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village. He complained to journalists that names of at least 15 persons from his village were missing from the rolls.

He displayed his EPIC card and a copy of the PAN card that he had brought to the booth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I asked a booth-level officer about this. He told me that there was some technical problems with the Garuda mobile application that is used by officers to register voters. I do not understand what was wrong. But this is injustice,’‘ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US