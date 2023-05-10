Freedom fighter complains name missing

May 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

A freedom fighter complained that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter said that he was shocked to find that his name was missing from the electoral rolls, after entering the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village. He complained to journalists that names of at least 15 persons from his village were missing from the rolls.

He displayed his EPIC card and a copy of the PAN card that he had brought to the booth.

“I asked a booth-level officer about this. He told me that there was some technical problems with the Garuda mobile application that is used by officers to register voters. I do not understand what was wrong. But this is injustice,’‘ he said.