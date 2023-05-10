HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Freedom fighter complains name missing

May 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter waits outside the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village after learning that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter waits outside the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village after learning that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

A freedom fighter complained that his name was missing from the electoral rolls in Yamakanamaradi constituency in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Satyappa Lalappa Kilaragi, 89, a freedom fighter said that he was shocked to find that his name was missing from the electoral rolls, after entering the booth in Hosa Vantamuri village. He complained to journalists that names of at least 15 persons from his village were missing from the rolls.

He displayed his EPIC card and a copy of the PAN card that he had brought to the booth.

“I asked a booth-level officer about this. He told me that there was some technical problems with the Garuda mobile application that is used by officers to register voters. I do not understand what was wrong. But this is injustice,’‘ he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Belgaum / voting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.