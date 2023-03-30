ADVERTISEMENT

Four-time MLA S.R. Srinivas of Gubbi constituency joins Congress

March 30, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mr. Srinivas was elected to the 15th Legislative Assembly on a JD(S) ticket

The Hindu Bureau

S R Srinivas, four-time MLA from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, on Thursday, joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Srinivas, who was elected to the 15 th Legislative Assembly on the JD(S) ticket, resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly on March 27, 2023.

Mr. Srinivas is likely to get the Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections from the Gubbi constituency in the second list of party candidates.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Mr. Srinivas, a large number of his supporters from the Gubbi constituency also joined the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US