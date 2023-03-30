Four-time MLA S.R. Srinivas of Gubbi constituency joins Congress

March 30, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

S R Srinivas, four-time MLA from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, on Thursday, joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Srinivas, who was elected to the 15 th Legislative Assembly on the JD(S) ticket, resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly on March 27, 2023.

Mr. Srinivas is likely to get the Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections from the Gubbi constituency in the second list of party candidates.

Along with Mr. Srinivas, a large number of his supporters from the Gubbi constituency also joined the Congress.