HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four-time MLA S.R. Srinivas of Gubbi constituency joins Congress

Mr. Srinivas was elected to the 15th Legislative Assembly on a JD(S) ticket

March 30, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

S R Srinivas, four-time MLA from Gubbi constituency in Tumakuru district, on Thursday, joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Srinivas, who was elected to the 15 th Legislative Assembly on the JD(S) ticket, resigned from the membership of the Legislative Assembly on March 27, 2023.

Mr. Srinivas is likely to get the Congress ticket to contest the forthcoming Legislative Assembly elections from the Gubbi constituency in the second list of party candidates.

Along with Mr. Srinivas, a large number of his supporters from the Gubbi constituency also joined the Congress.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.