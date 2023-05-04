Four, including two MPs, booked

May 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Belagavi

Officers on election duty have filed a case against four people, including two Members of Parliament, for violation of model code of conduct in Khanapur of Belagavi district.

In his complaint to the police, election officer Rajendra Kumar has said that Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi, the former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath and the former chairman of Malaprabha Sugar Factory Mohan Sambargi violated election rules in Hiremunavalli village in Khanapur taluk on Wednesday.

They organised a rally without due permission from the authorities and provided lunch to over 500 voters in the village, he said.

BJP leaders participated in a meeting of the Lingayat community in Hiremunavalli village on Wednesday.