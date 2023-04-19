Four fold increase in BJP MLA Y. Bharath Shetty’s income

April 19, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The income of BJP’s Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, increased from ₹37.67 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹1.58 crore in 2021-22 .

Dr. Shetty, a prosthodontist, who is contesting the Assembly election for the same constituency for the second time, has declared the value of his movable and immovable assets now at ₹8.03 crore. In 2018, he had declared the value of his assets at worth ₹12.14 crore. His liabilities has come down from ₹1.14 crore to ₹96.48 lakh in this period.

His wife Asavari Desai Shetty’s income has increased from ₹10.06 lakh in 2017-18 to ₹15.39 lakh in 2021-22. Her total assets were worth ₹3.94 crore in 2018, while it came down to ₹3.34 crore in 2023.

Of the total assets of Dr. Shetty declared in 2023, movable assets are valued at ₹4.16 crore while the immovable assets are valued at ₹3.87 crore. In 2018, he declared of possessing movable assets worth ₹1.86 crore and fixed assets worth ₹10.27 crore.

Of movable assets, he now possess include ₹2.47 crore in bank accounts and fixed deposits, ₹11.59 lakh worth investment in shares and bonds, ₹15.54 lakh in insurance policies, advances of ₹81.77 lakh, 20 grams of gold worth ₹1 lakh, ₹1.14 lakh worth multi utility vehicle, ₹14.97 lakh worth sports utility vehicle, ₹4.6 lakh worth crane and a pistol.

He has ₹18.48 lakh worth two agriculture lands, ₹1.94 crore worth eight non-agriculture lands, ₹98.55 lakh worth four commercial buildings, and ₹76 lakh worth house.

The movable assets possessed by Ms. Shetty, an Associate Professor in Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru, in 2023 is valued at ₹1.44 crore, while the immovable assets are worth ₹1.89 crore. In 2018, her movable assets were valued at ₹2.31 crore and her fixed assets at ₹1.63 crore.

Of the movable assets she possesses include ₹50.97 lakh deposit in 10 bank accounts and fixed deposits, ₹44.54 lakh investments in bonds and shares, ₹24.92 lakh in insurance and pension schemes, ₹4 lakh worth car, ₹19.9 lakh worth gold ornaments and silver articles.

Ms. Shetty has ₹75.92 lakh worth agriculture land and ₹1.13 crore worth two residential properties.