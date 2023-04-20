Four-fold increase in BJP MLA A. Umanath Kotian’s value of assets of

HamberMenu
April 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Income of A. Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri BJP MLA, increased by four fold from ₹2.68 lakh in 2016-17 to ₹12.36 lakh in 2021-22.

Mr. Kotian, who is contesting the election from Moodbidri for the third time, had assets worth ₹1.81 crore in 2018. Now, in 2023, value of his assets has more than doubled and are worth ₹3.22 crore. The liability has come down from ₹30.83 lakh to ₹12.84 lakh in this period, according to the affidavit submitted by him.

Mr. Kotian’s wife, Mamata U. Kotian, a homemaker, has not declared her income in this period. Her assets were worth ₹96.10 lakh in 2018 and it nearly doubled and is worth ₹1.70 crore in 2023. Her liability in 2023 has been put at ₹12.84 lakh.

Mr. Kotian had movable assets worth ₹75.2 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹1.05 crore in 2018. He has movable assets worth ₹57.66 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹2.65 crore in 2023.

Of the movable assets he possess include his four bank accounts in which the total balance is ₹28.5 lakh. He has ₹2.68 lakh worth shares of Tata Steel, Tata Power and five other entities, two cars totally worth ₹20 lakh and ₹6.38 lakh worth ornaments and silver articles.

Among his immovable assets include ₹65 lakh worth non-agriculture lands. He and his wife have taken loan of ₹25.68 lakh.

Ms. Kotian had ₹41.10 lakh worth movable assets and ₹55 lakh worth immovable assets in 2018. She has ₹40.44 lakh worth movable assets and ₹1.3 crore worth immovable assets in 2023.

Of the movable assets she possesses include three bank accounts in which the total balance is ₹22.86 lakh, gold ornaments and silver articles worth ₹17.56 lakh. Her immovable assets include 1.97 acre agriculture lands worth ₹60 lakh, 16,998 square foot of non-agriculture land worth ₹50 lakh and ₹20 lakh worth house in Moodbidri.

Mr. Kotian is facing trial before a Magistrate court in Mangaluru in the case of 2014 where he is accused of insulting a public servant and provoking breach of peace.

