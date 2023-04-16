ADVERTISEMENT

Four election expenditure observers appointed for Dakshina Kannada

April 16, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

MANGALURU

Four election expenditure observers have been appointed for the eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada.

Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as observer for Belthangady and Moodbidri Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046505 and email is expobs200201@gmail.com.

Sheetal Sareen has been appointed as observer for Mangaluru City North and Mangaluru City South Assembly constituencies. Her mobile number is 9141046506 and her email is expobs202203@gmail.com

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Singh Gautam has been appointed as observer for Mangaluru and Bantwal Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046507 and his email is 204205expobs@gmail.com.

Vivek Nagarath has been appointed observer for Puttur and Sullia Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046508 and his email is expobs206207@gmail.com.

People can contact observers for queries and complaints related to election expenditure, said Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy in a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US