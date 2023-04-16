Four election expenditure observers appointed for Dakshina Kannada

April 16, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four election expenditure observers have been appointed for the eight Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada.

Sunil Kumar Yadav has been appointed as observer for Belthangady and Moodbidri Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046505 and email is expobs200201@gmail.com.

Sheetal Sareen has been appointed as observer for Mangaluru City North and Mangaluru City South Assembly constituencies. Her mobile number is 9141046506 and her email is expobs202203@gmail.com

Pradeep Singh Gautam has been appointed as observer for Mangaluru and Bantwal Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046507 and his email is 204205expobs@gmail.com.

Vivek Nagarath has been appointed observer for Puttur and Sullia Assembly constituencies. His mobile number is 9141046508 and his email is expobs206207@gmail.com.

People can contact observers for queries and complaints related to election expenditure, said Additional Deputy Commissioner H.K. Krishnamurthy in a press release.