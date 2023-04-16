Former MLA Vasu considers options to contest from Chamaraja as independent candidate

April 16, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLA Vasu, who was denied the Congress ticket for Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru, said he was considering options to contest as an independent candidate.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Sunday, April 16, Mr. Vasu said he was disappointed with the “unexpected” decision of the Congress to deny him the ticket, but made it clear that he will not quit the party.

He said that he had come under pressure from his supporters for contesting the elections as an independent candidate while also receiving invitations from different political parties. While ruling out joining any political party, Mr. Vasu said he would consider the options to contest as an independent candidate due to pressure from his followers.

“There is time till April 20 to file nominations. I will finalise my decision to fight as an independent candidate in two or three days,” he said.

Reiterating that he would remain with the Congress, which has given him a lot of opportunities in the past, Mr. Vasu said he will continue in the Congress till he was expelled.

Congress candidate from Chamaraja

It may be mentioned here that the Congress has picked Harish Gowda as its candidate from Chamaraja.

Mr. Vasu, who was initially reluctant to identify former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the person responsible for the denial of ticket to him, later named him after persistent queries from the reporters.

Mr. Vasu said Mr. Siddaramaiah had opposed him because he was openly questioning his “bias in favour of candidates belonging to a particular caste” in the region.

Though the Congress party at the block level, district level as well as national level was in his favour, Mr. Vasu said he was denied the ticket because of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Vasu rejected suggestions that the party had denied him a ticket because his son Kavish Gowda had joined the BJP, which has incidentally fielded him as its candidate from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment.

He said there were several examples of the Congress giving ticket to family members of leaders, who were in different parties. He cited the names of Congress candidate for Hoskote Assembly segment Sharath Bachegowda, whose is the son of BJP MP representing Chickballapur Bachegowda, Congress candidate for Madikeri in Kodagu Mantar Gowda, who is the son of former Minister A. Manju, who is the JD (S) candidate for Arkalgud constituency in Hassan district etc.

Mr. Vasu said there was no black spot in his career and offered to retire from politics if there is proof of any wrongdoing.

He recalled that he had implemented a number of projects that included setting up hospitals, industries and educational institutions in Chamaraja Assembly segment during his tenure from 2013-18.