Former Minister Zameer calls on Former Mayor Ayub Khan

April 02, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan called upon former Mayor Ayub Khan, who had been disappointed over the denial of party ticket to contest Narasimharaja Assembly constituency.

After the party leadership decided to renominate sitting MLA Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja Assembly segment, Mr. Khan, who was among the aspirants for the Congress ticket, had come under pressure from his supporters to enter the poll fray as an independent.

On Sunday, April 2, Mr. Zameer Ahmed Khan called on Mr. Khan at the latter’s residence in Udayagiri and asked him to accompany him to meet former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who were also in Mysuru in connection with the ‘Save Indian Constitution’ demonstration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Surjewala were planning to visit Mr. Khan’s residence. But, in view of the delay in the conclusion of the demonstration, they were unable to come. Instead, I was asked by Mr. Siddaramaiah to bring him to his residence before he leaves for Bengaluru by helicopter,” Mr. Zameer told reporters.

Mr. Zameer said Mr. Khan has been under severe pressure from the JD (S) to contest as its party candidate. “They have assured to take care of his election expenditure also”, Mr. Zameer said. However, it is not easy for Mr. Khan, who had served the Congress for several years, to leave the party.

Ayub Khan later accompanied Mr. Zameer Ahmed Khan to meet Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Surjewala at Mr. Siddaramaiah’s residence in Mysuru on Sunday afternoon.