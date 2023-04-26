For the Congress, one family is bigger than the country, says Nirmala Sitharaman

April 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the Congress of insulting and humiliating Lingayat leader and former Chief Minister late Veerendra Patil when the then Congress president Rajiv Gandhi announced the unceremonious dismissal of the Patil-led government in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Ms. Sitharaman said that one cannot compare the dismissal of Veerendra Patil from the Chief Minister’s post with that of BJP stalwart B.S. Yediyurappa tendering his resignation as Chief Minister.

“Mr. Yediyurappa has built the party from grassroots and worked hard to bring it to power in Karnataka. Despite his resignation, Mr. Yediyurappa’s importance in Karnataka politics remains undiminished. He continues to be a key leader of the BJP in the State,” Ms. Sitharaman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman lashed out at the Congress leaders over their recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding a series of campaigns ahead of Assembly polls in Karnataka. She said that the Congress is basically jealous of the ever-rising popularity of Mr. Modi and they cannot digest it. Mr. Modi has been elected India’s Prime Minister in history’s largest democratic elections and for the Congress, “one family is bigger than the country,” she added.

The Union Minister exuded the confidence that the BJP will retain power in Karnataka with a thumping majority in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ms. Sitharaman reiterated that innovation is going to be a key factor in making India a developed nation by 2047. By 2047, marking 100 years of Independence, about 50% of the country’s population will have shifted to urban areas.

Asked about allocation of a meagre ₹1,000 in the Union budget for augmenting administrative infrastructure of Kalaburagi Railway Division, Ms. Sitharaman, citing an example of loan disbursement for home construction, said: “When you apply for home construction loans and you are expecting the bank will offer you a lumpsum towards your home construction expenses, you are wrong. The approved loan amount will be disbursed only in instalments.” Likewise, the Centre cannot allocate the full amount at once, she explained.

ADVERTISEMENT