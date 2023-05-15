Focus shifts to Delhi, while Siddaramaiah and DKS supporters keep the pot boiling in Bengaluru

May 15, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid hectic lobbying for the Chief Minister’s post between KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, focus has now shifted to Delhi. While the latter is already in the national capital, the former has deferred his trip citing “health reasons”.

At the same time, several newly-elected MLAs have also rushed to Delhi to lobby for ministerial berths in the new government.

The Central leadership of the Congress is expected to take a decision on the chief ministerial face after intensive consultations and one-on-one interaction with Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah, sources in the party said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi on Monday evening along with his loyalists such as K.J. George, M.B. Patil, Zameer Ahmed, Ashok Pattan, and Byrathi Suresh. Other MLAs H.K. Patil, Sharan Prakash Patil, and K.H. Muniyappa, and MLC B.K. Hariprasad too rushed to the national capital. Though Mr. Shivakumar was expected to go Delhi on Monday evening, his trip had been cancelled “following health issues”, sources said.

On Monday evening, Mr. Shivakumar held a press conference and laid claim for the top job by taking credit for the victory of the party and the 135 seats won by it.

Pressure by seers

The supporters of both kept the leadership buzz alive in Bengaluru with statements and counter-statements.

Several seers, especially of the Vokkaliga community to which Mr. Shivakumar belongs, came out openly in support of him for the top post. Different community leaders and seers, especially from Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, started putting pressure on the Congress for more berths to their community/caste MLAs in the 34-member Cabinet. Wakf Board chairman Shafi Sadi demanded that the post of Deputy Chief Minister be given to one of the MLAs belonging to the Muslim community.

Reasons for claims

While Mr. Shivakumar seems to have blessings of the party high command for his organisational skills and emphatic victory in the polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah claims that he has support of a majority of legislators. Mr. Siddaramaiah has previous administrative experience as the Chief Minister and Mr. Shivakumar has earned the name of being the party’s trouble-shooter, sources said.

Speaking about the process of selection, senior party leader B.K. Hariprasad said the MLAs were asked for their open feedback on their choice of Chief Minister during their interaction with the three observers and a secret ballot was held. The observers have taken the ballot boxes to Delhi for counting of votes.

