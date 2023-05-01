HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus on saffron ideology in manifesto

May 01, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections released on Monday has tried to come out with promises that relate to its core ideological base.

Prominent among them are implementing of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the State based on the recommendations by a high-level committee which will be constituted if the party is voted to power.

The manifesto has promised to introduce National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the State. It may be noted that the BJP leaders have been raising issues related to illegal immigrants repeatedly.

In addition to this, the manifesto has also promised to create a special wing in the State police, “Karnataka – State Wing Against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).” This is being viewed as an effort to woo young party cadre in the context of some among them expressing anguish against the party’s government last year in the wake of murders of party functionaries, allegedly due to ideological conflict.

Harking back to Vijayanagar

The party has claimed, “Through this vision document (manifesto) we aim to restore the glory and prosperity of Karnataka akin to its glorious days under the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire by strengthening its pillars of progress – economic strength, social cohesiveness, cultural and civilizational growth, protection of mother nature and nationalism.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.