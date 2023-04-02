ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squad seizes 732 rice bags, 722 food kits in Mysuru

April 02, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Food kits and rice bags seized from a house in Mysuru by the flying squad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Surveillance teams monitoring the compliance of the election model code of conduct zeroed in on a location in Hanchya abutting the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru and seized unaccounted for rice bags and food kits from a godown of a house late on Saturday.

A release said the flying squad assessed the intelligence reports and information available and went to the house in a private layout and the godown in the basement was subjected to inspection.

It transpired that there were 732 rice bags – each bag containing 26 kg of rice – apart from various types of cereals and ingredients meant for cooking. This included cooking oil, soaps, paste etc. and there were 722 food kits.

The flying squad also recovered 146 boxes each containing 10 pouches of refined edible oil, 73 boxes each of which contained 10 pouches of vegetable oil, 60 boxes each containing 12 bottles of Rooh Afza drink all of which were valued at ₹19, 69,647, the release added.

The authorities said though an explanation was given that it was received as part of CSR and meant for distribution to the poor through a trust, no documents or records were furnished to authenticate the claims.

It was therefore suspected that the unaccounted stock of food  material was meant for wooing voters in the Chamundeshwari constituency and the entire stock was seized by the flying squad.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has directed the Excise Department to increase their vigilance and crack down on illegal sale of liquor. He held a meeting with Excise officials on Sunday. He called for increasing the vigilance level in the border taluks of H.D. Kote and Saragur and crack down on sale of illicit and illegal liquor.

The Excise officials were also directed to monitor bars and restaurants to ascertain if people were being lured through offer of liquor or if there was bulk purchase of liquor. In addition, the excise officials were instructed to regularly monitor and subject vehicles to thorough checks at the border check-posts.

The Commercial Tax Department officials were also instructed to inspect all goods vehicles entering the district from Kerala and the DC said that vigil should be high in the check posts at the inter-state borders. Bulk transport of cookers, sarees, vessels should be scrutinized and the material should be seized on slightest suspicion for further investigations, he added.

