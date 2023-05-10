ADVERTISEMENT

Election flying squad raids BJP call centre in Kalaburagi

May 10, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Police Commissioner R. Chetan told The Hindu that no action was taken as the people operating the call centre had the relevant permissions

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a call centre. Staff at the call centre in Kalaburagi would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate.  | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Acting upon complaints from the opposition Congress, an election flying squad raided a call centre operating for the BJP in Kalaburagi on May 10. Staff at the call centre would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Congress workers alleged that the call centre was active for the last three months. The executives, mostly women, had reported for duty on the polling day (May 10) when police went to the premises.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, along with a team of police officers, went to the call centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the day, Mr. Chetan told The Hindu that no action was taken against anybody, as the people operating the call centre gave the relevant documents stating that the establishment was functioning after obtaining permission from the authority concerned. He added that the permission is valid till May 14.

Raid on BJP call centre
An election flying squad raided a call centre operating for the BJP in Kalaburagi on May 10, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US