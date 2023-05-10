May 10, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Acting upon complaints from the opposition Congress, an election flying squad raided a call centre operating for the BJP in Kalaburagi on May 10. Staff at the call centre would call voters and appeal to them to cast their votes for the BJP candidate in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

Congress workers alleged that the call centre was active for the last three months. The executives, mostly women, had reported for duty on the polling day (May 10) when police went to the premises.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, along with a team of police officers, went to the call centre.

Later in the day, Mr. Chetan told The Hindu that no action was taken against anybody, as the people operating the call centre gave the relevant documents stating that the establishment was functioning after obtaining permission from the authority concerned. He added that the permission is valid till May 14.

