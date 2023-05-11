First-timers excited to vote in Dakshina Kannada

May 11, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - MANGALURU

First-time voter Chandrika was excited to exercise her franchise at a polling station in the government school in Mani under Bantwal Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

A final-year degree student at the Government Women’s First Grade College in Balmatta in Mangaluru, Ms. Chandrika said that she felt happy to vote as it was needed for development.

The student said that she learnt the process of voting using EVMs and about VVPAT by viewing videos on social media. She said that there were 12 voters in her home.

Viyon Pais, a final-year degree student at St. Aloysius College in Mangaluru, also voted in one of the polling stations in the same school. He said that he was also excited to vote for the first time. Mr. Pais also watched the social media to understand the process of voting.