First-time voters to be part of apartment awareness campaign

April 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

First-time voters will be involved in voter awareness campaign in residential apartments, which will commence shortly, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and District Nodal Officer for Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation, Kumara, here on Wednesday.

During a meeting of representatives of some multi-storied residential apartments, G. Purushotham from Sai Grandeur apartments on Jail Road suggested involving first-time voters in awareness activities.

“The first-time voters will inspire other voters to exercise their franchise. It will be good if the first-time voters are involved in awareness activities,” he said.

Agreeing with Mr. Purushotham’s suggestion, Mr. Kumara said first-time voters will also form part of the team to be formed for each apartment. This team will include the president/secretary/office-bearer of the apartment association, the booth-level officer, and a representative of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

“We will collect a list of first-time voters from each apartment and include them in awareness activities,” he said..

The awareness campaign in apartments, Mr. Kumara said, was being undertaken to increase the participation of voters from urban areas. “Even a 10% increase in the voting, compared to 2018 Assembly elections, will be a significant achievement,” he said.

Mr. Kumara said the teams will visit the apartments and hold an awareness programme. The Election Commission will hold voter awareness cartoon exhibition in every apartment. Voter awareness videos will be screened on LCD screens of the apartments. Each voter will receive from the team or from a Yakshagana artist, who will be called to the apartment, the specially drafted invitation/appeal for voting.

The CEO said another meeting of all apartments will be called within a week before launching the campaign. Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Channabasappa also spoke.