First-time voters in Bengaluru are clear on what type of government they want

April 30, 2023

From college canteens to corridors, it’s conversations around elections everywhere. With Karnataka preparing to go to the polls on May 10, several first-time voters are gearing up to participate in the democratic process, and they are visibly excited.

In Bengaluru, this time, there are 1.35 lakh voters aged 18-19 years who will vote for the first time, according to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

At Bangalore University, students spoke about several issues that they will be keeping in mind as they go to vote this year. Prathiksha Prasad, a B.Com student from the University, said, “I am excited about voting. I have been keenly observing the political developments in the State over the last few months. I am aware that my vote makes a lot of difference, and I don’t want to waste it. I have also read about the candidates of my constituency and what they have been doing in my constituency. I will not vote for the candidate by seeing the party; I will go for his or her performance and how he or she is going to solve the issues in my area.”

Another student Shazia Khan said that NOTA (None of The Above) would not be a solution and said, “It will mean the possibility of another round of election, which will entail heavy public expenditure. Hence, I will not go for NOTA and make sure I will vote for the best candidate who will solve various issues related to the city.”

Social media to get updates

Meanwhile, most young voters are relying on social media to keep themselves updated about the elections. Pavan Rao, a History student from a private college in the city, said that social media has been the place where he gets most of the updates on politics.

“I have been constantly going through the candidates’ profiles and what their promises are on social media since many have been active on social media. This time, I want to see a change from caste-based and religion-based politics,” he said.

College canteen and corridors

According to first-time voters, their college canteens ring with conversations and debates about candidates, political parties and their manifestos.

Thushar T., a student of BBA in a private college, said, “Over the last few days in the canteen, after classes, while hanging out or in college corridors, it is like politics that has completely taken over everything. While I staunchly support sustainable development and management of solid waste in the city, there are crises that have to be solved. I would not support a government that does not support sustainability.”

Students and first time voters also spoke on the education and employment front. Most of them want the government and political parties to focus on employment issues and also to maintain social harmony. “We need a government that does not disrupt the social fabric of the state. This is my first vote and I need a government which sees all the communities equally,” said Sharathchandra, a student of Media studies said.