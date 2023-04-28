HamberMenu
FIRs booked against use of minors during poll campaign in Chamarajanagar

April 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

FIRs have been registered against Congress and BJP leaders in Chamarajanagar for violating the model code of conduct by using minors during the poll campaign.

According to a statement from Returning Officer of Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency Yoganand, both the FIRs have been registered at Chamarajanagar town police station.

In one case, the Chamarajanagar District Congress Committee President P. Mariswamy had taken permission for taking out a procession on April 17. However, minors were found in the procession in violation of the model code of conduct, he said.

In another case, the convenor of BJP’s Chamarajanagar district unit Nagendra R.L. had taken permission for a procession on April 19. But, minors were used in the procession in violation of the model code of conduct, the official said.

