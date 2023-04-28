ADVERTISEMENT

FIR lodged against accused for offering inducement to JD(S) candidate to withdraw nomination

April 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

An audio clip containing a telephonic conversation between the accused and Mallikarjun Swamy purported to have taken place on April 24, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, has gone viral on various social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

An FIR was lodged in Chamarajanagar Town Police Station on Friday, April 28, in connection with the alleged offer of inducements to the JD(S) candidate contesting for Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency, Mallikarjun Swamy, to withdraw his nomination.

Returning Officer of Chamarajanagar Assembly segment Yoganand said that an FIR has been lodged against three persons viz. Sudeep, Somanna and Nataraj. The complainant is an election official in Chamarajanagar.

An audio clip containing a telephonic conversation between the accused and Mallikarjun Swamy purported to have taken place on April 24, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, went viral on various social media platforms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition parties accused Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is also the BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, of offering Mallikarjun Swamy, the JD(S) candidate in fray, “an official car” among other things to withdraw from the fray while sharing the contents of the viral audio clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US