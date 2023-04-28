FIR lodged against accused for offering inducement to JD(S) candidate to withdraw nomination

April 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

An FIR was lodged in Chamarajanagar Town Police Station on Friday, April 28, in connection with the alleged offer of inducements to the JD(S) candidate contesting for Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency, Mallikarjun Swamy, to withdraw his nomination.

Returning Officer of Chamarajanagar Assembly segment Yoganand said that an FIR has been lodged against three persons viz. Sudeep, Somanna and Nataraj. The complainant is an election official in Chamarajanagar.

An audio clip containing a telephonic conversation between the accused and Mallikarjun Swamy purported to have taken place on April 24, the last date for withdrawal of nominations, went viral on various social media platforms.

Opposition parties accused Housing Minister V. Somanna, who is also the BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, of offering Mallikarjun Swamy, the JD(S) candidate in fray, “an official car” among other things to withdraw from the fray while sharing the contents of the viral audio clip.