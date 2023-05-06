May 06, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa has been booked for allegedly provoking religious hatred during an election campaign speech in T. Shettigeri village of Kodagu district on May 4.

According to an FIR lodged against him in Srimangala police station by an election official, Mr Cariappa was campaigning for the BJP in T. Shettigeri on May 4 when he allegedly delivered a provocative speech that disturbed harmony among different communities, promoted hatred, and disturbed public peace.

Mr Cariappa is also accused of making false statements with regard to elections.

Mr Cariappa, who has been accused of violating the model code of conduct, has been booked under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with promotion of enmity between different groups, and Section 171 G of IPC, which deals with making false statement in connection with an election, as well as Section 125 of Representation of People’s Act.

