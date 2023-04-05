ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against Karnataka Minister Munirathna for hate speech

April 05, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Munirathna

The Rajarajeshwarinagar police have registered an FIR against Horticulture Minister Munirathna, BJP MLA, for his reported hate speech against Christians in his constituency recently.

Mr. Munirathna, while speaking at an election campaign event in R.R. Nagar and later to a private Kannada news channel, alleged that there were “conversion activities in the slums” and called on people to “hit them and send them back” and he would look after them if there were any repercussions.

Manoj Kumar, team lead of the Election Flying Squad-11 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, had lodged a complaint against the Minister, based on which the R.R. Nagar police have registered a case against him under various sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

