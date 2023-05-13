HamberMenu
Fierce fight in four constituencies

May 13, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

The run-up to the election results in four constituencies — Rajarajeswarinagar, Rajajinagar, Gandhinagar, and Jayanagar — in Bengaluru kept citizens and parties on tenterhooks.

In the end, the Congress won in Gandhinagar, while BJP candidates won in Rajajinagar and Rajarajeswarinagar constituencies. The results of the Jayanagar constituency were not announced at the time of going to the press.

In Gandhinagar, the incumbent Dinesh Gundu Rao won by a narrow margin of 105 votes against the BJP’s A.R. Saptagiri Gowda. From the first round of counting, Mr. Gowda gave fierce competition to Mr. Rao. However, in the eighth round, Mr. Rao took the lead with 3,471 votes. Finally, he got 54,118 votes while Mr. Gowda got 54,013 votes.

There was neck-to-neck fight between BJP’s Suresh Kumar and Congress’s Puttanna for Rajajinagar. In the fifth round, Mr. Puttanna got a lead with 510 votes, but Mr. Suresh Kumar led by 601 votes in the seventh round. Finally, Mr. Suresh Kumar won by a margin of 8,060 votes.

In Rajarajeswarinagar constituency, there was fierce fight between BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Muniratna and H. Kusuma of the Congress. Mr. Muniratna was leading from the first round, but Ms. Kusuma went ahead from the 14 to 25th rounds. However, she suffered setbacks in the last five rounds. Finally, Mr. Muniratna won by a margin of 11,842.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

