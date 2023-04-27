ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers’ manifesto seeks ₹10 lakh bond and govt. job to those marrying young ryots

April 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has released its “manifesto” for the Assembly elections that among other things has sought a ₹10 lakh bond and government job to women marrying farm youth in the wake of concerns that they are not getting alliances. The manifesto also seeks formation of Debt Clearance Commission for clearing farm debts and Farmers’ Income Commission to ensure minimum income guarantee to farm families.

The manifesto, which was released by noted agricultural economist T.N. Prakash Kammaradi, in the presence of KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra and other office-bearers in Bengaluru on Thursday, says that the State is facing a “social problem” of farm youth not finding brides irrespective of whether they have big or small land holding.

The manifesto says that a survey conducted across the State during COVID days had showed that 50% of farm youth were not interested in continuing with farming. The manifesto expressed concern that the country’s food security may face a threat and days were not far off when we too may have to scramble for food like Sri Lanka and Pakistan if these youth were not retained in farming by trying to find political solutions to their problems.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It has demanded a commitment from the State government that it would not merge Nandini cooperative brand with Gujarat’s Amul. It has sought constitutional status to MSPs and industrial status to agriculture. It seeks to withdraw a slew of legislations including Karnataka Land Reforms Amendment Act and anti-cow slaughter Act.

Mr. Nagendra said the manifesto would not only be released in all the districts, but debate about these issues would be initiated at the village level, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US