Farmers’ manifesto seeks ₹10 lakh bond and govt. job to those marrying young ryots

April 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has released its “manifesto” for the Assembly elections that among other things has sought a ₹10 lakh bond and government job to women marrying farm youth in the wake of concerns that they are not getting alliances. The manifesto also seeks formation of Debt Clearance Commission for clearing farm debts and Farmers’ Income Commission to ensure minimum income guarantee to farm families.

The manifesto, which was released by noted agricultural economist T.N. Prakash Kammaradi, in the presence of KRRS president Badagalapura Nagendra and other office-bearers in Bengaluru on Thursday, says that the State is facing a “social problem” of farm youth not finding brides irrespective of whether they have big or small land holding.

The manifesto says that a survey conducted across the State during COVID days had showed that 50% of farm youth were not interested in continuing with farming. The manifesto expressed concern that the country’s food security may face a threat and days were not far off when we too may have to scramble for food like Sri Lanka and Pakistan if these youth were not retained in farming by trying to find political solutions to their problems.

It has demanded a commitment from the State government that it would not merge Nandini cooperative brand with Gujarat’s Amul. It has sought constitutional status to MSPs and industrial status to agriculture. It seeks to withdraw a slew of legislations including Karnataka Land Reforms Amendment Act and anti-cow slaughter Act.

Mr. Nagendra said the manifesto would not only be released in all the districts, but debate about these issues would be initiated at the village level, he said.