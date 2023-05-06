Farmers hit out at parties for ignoring their manifesto

May 06, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Lashing out at political parties for not expressing their stand and commitment towards implementing farmers’ manifesto, the farmers organisations on Saturday said in Mysuru that farmers would back candidates who support and vouch to implement the manifesto in their constituencies.

“Karnataka has nearly three crore farmers. If the political parties want their votes, why are they avoiding expressing their commitment to resolving their problems and considering implementing the farmers’ manifesto. We brought out the manifesto one-and-a-half months ago and gave time to parties to express their stand. But, they did not assure anything and ignored our issues,” said Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar.

In a symbolic manner, the farmers, upset over their demands being ignored, burnt copies of the manifestos of the Congress, the BJP, and the JD(S), at a meeting near Gun House here.

The farmer leaders told the meeting not to get carried away by “false promises” of parties and the campaigning by film stars. “Among the candidates, choose the ones you think are good,” they advised, while cautioning farmers about some organisations who have vested interests and mislead farmers for the benefit of political parties.

Accusing the political parties of being averse to farmers’ demands and not working sincerely to address them, Mr. Shanthkumar hit out at the manifestos and dubbed their promises as “false”. He told the farmers to question the political parties and their candidates when they visit their villages seeking votes.

“Don’t underestimate one vote. Every vote counts and the farmers must understand this and they must vote responsibly. Don’t get carried away by the crocodile tears shed by political leaders. Farmers are strong to bring about a change if they wish,” Mr. Shanthkumar said, in a release here.

Among the farmers’ demands include MSP for produce and implementation of Dr. Swaminathan Committee Report. Minimum income guarantees to farmers like government employees and elected representatives. They have demanded 12-hour power supply in the daytime to farmers’ pumpsets to save them from attack from wild animals in the night. They have also sought complete waiver of crop loans and change in farm loan policy. The farmers’ manifesto has demanded ₹5,000 pension to farmers aged 60 and above.

