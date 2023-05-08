May 08, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

Stating that the BJP will return to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that a faction within the Congress has conspired to defeat former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna Assembly constituency.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on May 8, Mr. Kateel claimed that a faction had worked against Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge, who is now heading the party, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Kalaburagi to ensure his defeat. In the 2013 elections, the then Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief and former Karnataka Deputy CM G. Parameshwara was defeated in Koratagere Assembly constituency by a faction within the Congress. Now, KPCC chief D. K. Shivakumar is in tension with regard to Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

“The discussion within the Congress now is who to defeat whom within the party,” Mr. Kateel claimed.

Mr. Kateel said that the old Mysuru region was the citadel of the Janata Dal (Secular). But, the BJP has received good support in this region during the election campaign, especially after the tour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “People’s support in old Mysuru region is beyond expectation,” Mr. Kateel said.

He said that Mr. Modi visited Karnataka 16 times before Assembly elections were announced, and 20 times after the announcement. “Mr. Modi’s campaign has made a big impact, and the BJP tally will go up by 15-20 seats,” he claimed.

Mr. Kateel said that the BJP had geared up for the elections a year ago. The party built up momentum through meetings of its ‘pramukhs’, ‘booth vijayee’ and ‘booth sankalp’.

The party organised interactive programmes with beneficiaries of government schemes at the booth level. Anywhere from 15 to 20 beneficiaries from each booth took part in the interactions.

The party sought votes on the basis of infrastructure facilities created, social justice and social welfare programmes implemented by the double engine government.

Mr. Kateel said that he is not an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister.

Asked whether he would contest the Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada constituency for the fourth time, Mr. Kateel said he would abide by the decision of the party.

