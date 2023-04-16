Exit of Lingayat leaders jolts BJP ahead of polls

April 16, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP, which had been relishing the Veerashaiva-Lingayat support for nearly two decades now, suddenly finds itself in a tight spot ahead of the elections, with loss of two of its prominent Lingayat leaders from North Karnataka. Not only has the exit jolted the party, but also the narrative of Brahmin dominance over Lingayats is gaining traction in the community.

If former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined Congress on Friday, the most important exit yet has been the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who is about to sever his decades long association, causing jitters in the party. While Mr. Savadi belongs to Ganiga Lingayat sub-sect, Mr. Shettar belongs to the political powerful Banajiga Lingayat sub-sect. The ruling BJP also did not get its act right in handling the reservation demand of Panchamasalis, another powerful Lingayat sub-sect. This comes in the backdrop of Congress, which was believed to have alienated the community in 2018 over its support to separate Lingayat religion demand, aggressively wooing the community.

“Ahead of elections, the BJP has not got its optics right among its most important voter base. Already, the ignominious exit of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was weighing heavy on the party, which is also facing anti incumbency. It was forced to bring the veteran Lingayat strongman back to the forefront to appease the community,” a source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the BJP, which returned with strong performance in Bombay Karnataka region is now under pressure, especially vulnerable in its existing seats in Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Haveri districts. For the political optics, BJP sources say, the party has left out two former Lingayat chief ministers (including Mr. Yediyurappa) and one former deputy chief minister from electoral battle. “Now, among the top rung Lingayat leadership in BJP, only Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, representing the Sadar Lingayat sub sect, is in the fray. The optics of these exits doesn’t augur well for the party,” lamented a senior leader of the party.

Brahmins vs. Lingayats narrative

These exits and the sidelining of Mr. Yediyurappa is shrouded by a buzz that B. L. Santosh, General Secretary (Organisation), BJP and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, both Brahmins, are trying to dominate the party and are behind the Lingayat leaders being sidelined. JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy recently said that there was a conspiracy afoot in BJP to impose a Brahmin as Chief Minister, which has hit a raw nerve in the already jittery Veerashaiva-Lingayat community. Party leaders now fear being branded a “Brahmin party” which they have fought hard to shrug off.

Fishing in the troubled waters of BJP, senior Congress leader M.B. Patil, who led the separate Lingayat religion movement in 2018, tweeted on Sunday seeking to draw a comparison as to how S. Suresh Kumar, a Brahmin was given the ticket and Mr. Shettar, a Lingayat, denied the ticket, despite both being 67 years old. He further tweeted: “Lingayats are not treated as the core of BJP, but merely a vote bank. Karnataka will witness a new massive political churn because of how Lingayats were mistreated by the BJP & specifically ‘Two Vested Common Interests’. Lingayats are set to return home to the Congress in 2023”.

On Sunday, in a clear attempt at damage control, BJP fielded Lingayat strongman Mr. Yediyurappa to attack Mr. Shettar and Mr. Savadi, who sought to reassure the community that the party will stand by the community and he resigned out of his own will and was not forced to do so.