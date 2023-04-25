ADVERTISEMENT

Eshwarappa favours C.T. Ravi for CM's post

April 25, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa expressed his wishes that BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting at Nidughatta near Chikkamagaluru, Mr. Eshwapappa said he wished that Mr. Ravi was elected with a huge margin and became the Chief Minister. He gave this statement a day after Mr. Ravi himself expressed his wish to become the Chief Minister.

Further, Mr. Eshwarappa repeated his statement that the BJP didn’t want votes from Muslims. “I said this yesterday and I will repeat the same. I am confident that nationalist Muslims are with the BJP. However, we don’t want the support of anti-nationals,” he said.

