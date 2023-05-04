Eshwarappa burns Congress poll manifesto, calls it ‘manifesto of Muslim League’

May 04, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Burning a copy of the Congress election manifesto during a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday, BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa took a dig at the Congress document that has assured people of banning the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, if it were to come to power.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr. Eshwarappa dubbed it a “manifesto of Muslim League” (whose prominent face was Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah). By giving the assurance of banning the Bajrang Dal, the Congress is hurting the sentiments of the people. At the same time, it has rekindled the self-pride of Hindus, he added.

Mr. Eshwarappa accused KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of taking the lead in polarising the people of the State on communal lines due to the selfish interests and their hunger for power. Now, the people are getting to know the mind of the Congress and they [voters] will teach a lesson to that party in this election, he added.

Describing Bajrang Dal as a patriotic organisation, he appealed to the people to condemn the anti-national manifesto of the Congress.

Kharge’s reaction

Meanwhile, hitting back at Mr. Eshwarappa, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that by burning the manifesto copy, Mr. Eshwarappa has insulted the people.

Condemning the act of burning the poll manifesto, Mr. Kharge said that in a democracy whether you like it or dislike it, burning a manifesto is not appropriate. Burning a manifesto means that Mr. Eshwarappa has burnt the assurances of guarantee schemes given to the people by the Congress, he added. One should have tolerance in democracy, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Kharge said that the clarification for the proposal to ban Bajrang Dal will be given by manifesto committee president G. Parameshwara, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Karnataka in-charge of party affairs Randeep Singh Surjewala.

