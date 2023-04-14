Eshwar Khandre has to battle it out for a fourth win in Bhalki, while Prabhu Chavan is also eyeing as many victories in Aurad

April 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI/BIDAR

Three-time MLA from Bhalki Assembly constituency and former Minister for Urban Development Eshwar Khandre, who has nurtured the political legacy of his father, Bheemanna Khandre, also a former Cabinet Minister, has to battle it out against his cousin Prakash Khandre, a senior BJP leader, to make it a fourth straight win for him in the upcoming elections.

Bhalki Assembly constituency has remained a pocket borough of the Khandre family since 1962, as Eshwar Khander’s father [Bheemanna Khandre] was elected legislator from there on four occasions (1962, 1967, 1978, and 1983). Of the 15 Assembly elections, members from the Khandre family have won 11 elections on behalf of different political parties.

Eshwar Khandre’s father was a four-time MLA, his younger brother, Vijaykumar B. Khandre, won twice (in 1989 as Independent and in 1994 from the Congress), while his cousin and arch rival Prakash Khandre has won on BJP ticket twice, in 1999 and 2004, defeating his cousins Vijaykumar Khandre and Eshwar Khandre with a margin of 10,327 votes and 9,941 votes, respectively.

Except for 1972 and 1985, the Khandre family has represented this constituency for five decades.

Similarly, in Humnabad constituency too, Congress leader and four-time MLA Rajshekar B. Patil is eyeing his fifth victory against his cousin Siddu Patil contesting on BJP ticket.

In the 1999 Assembly elections, Rajashekar Patil lost to BJP’s Subhash Kallur. In the 2003 by-elections, Mr. Patil defeated Janata Dal (Secular) leader Mirajuddin Patel and, in the 2004 elections, Mr. Patil lost to Mr. Patel.

Mr. Patil has won three elections, 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2008, he won with a margin of 21,736 votes against BJP’s Subhash Kallur. In 2013, he defeated Janata Dal(S) candidate Naseemuddin Patel with a margin of 24,500 and in the 2018 elections, Mr. Patil emerged victorious with a margin of 31,814, defeating Subhash Kallur.

However, things are a bit different now as the Janata Dal(S) is fielding State president C.M. Ibrahim’s son C.M. Fayaz in Humnabad, while the BJP has fielded Dr. Siddu Patil.

According to voters and analysts, there is strong anti-incumbency and resentment against Mr. Patil.

Though the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) have good voter base in the constituency, the parties have fielded new faces replacing Subhash Kallur and Naseemuddin Patel, respectively, though they had secured a large chunk of votes in the last two elections.

Animal Husbandry Minister and three-time legislator Prabhu Chavan is eyeing a fourth straight victory in his stronghold, Aurad constituency in Bidar district. Aurad (reserve) constituency shares a border with the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Mr. Chavan won from this seat with huge margin in the 2008, 2013 and also in the 2018 elections.

In 2008, Mr. Chavan won with a margin of 27,778 votes against Congress candidate Narsingrao Suryawanshi. In 2013, he emerged victorious defeating KJP candidate Dhanaji Bheema Jadhav with a margin of 23,191 votes. And, in the 2018 elections, Mr. Chavan defeated Congress leader Vijaykumar with a margin of 10,592 votes.

The Congress has not finalised its candidate yet for this constituency.

