Engineer from Spain campaigns for Congress candidates

May 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Sankin campaigns for Congress candidates in Yadgir district.

Basavaraj Sankin campaigns for Congress candidates in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Basavaraj Sankin, a 30-year-old Aerospace Engineer at a U.S.-based company in Barcelona, came all the way from Spain to Yadgir to campaign for Congress candidates contesting election in Yadgir district.

Mr. Sankin, who is a native of Tumakuru village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, has been staying in Spain for eight years.

He also serves the national president of Indian Overseas Congress in Spain. Being the national president, he wanted to see his party come power in the State. “I wished to come to my motherland to campaign for Congress candidates and i am overwhelmed by the concern people have towards the party candidates. I am sure we will win all four seats here,” he told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Sankin campaigned for Channareddy Patil, Raja Venkatappa Naik, and Sharanabasappagowda Darshnapur, who are contesting from Yadgir, Shorapur, and Shahapur Assembly constituencies. He also conducted door-to-door visits explaining the failure of both Union and State governments in implementing projects.

He will return to Spain after elections

