Election symbols: Household items, utensils, fruits, and vegetables among popular choices

May 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Every election season ushers in a slew of symbols that range from the mundane to the unusual ones. This time, a large number of candidates have chosen household items and kitchen utensils as they feel these symbols are easy to remember for voters.

Apart from pressure cooker to pot, chapati roller, glass tumbler, kettle, mixie and gas cylinder to matchbox, fruits and vegetables, too, are a popular choice. These include pineapple, grapes, jackfruit, watermelon and ladyfinger.

Independent candidates and aspirants from registered political parties that are not recognised as national or State parties who were unable to register for popular symbols have chosen cot, almirah, sewing machine, helicopter, table, coconut farm, air conditioner, school bag, computer, laptop, diesel pump, petrol pump and the like. Some have opted for a pen nib with seven rays, phone charger, road roller, dish antenna, diamond, doorbell, baby walker, binocular, switchboard, walking stick, CCTV and tubelight.

Candidates in fray

In all, 2,613 candidates are in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. These include 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category. While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.

A total of 918 Independents and 685 from registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) are in the fray. As many as 209 candidates are from the Aam Aadmi Party, 133 from the BSP, eight from the JDU, four from the CPI(M), and two from the NPP.

Free symbols

A senior official from the Election Commission said that the common symbols allotted to the candidates of RUPP are not allotted to any other candidates. However, the said symbol will be available for allotment as a free symbol to other Independent candidates in the constituencies where these parties do not set up candidates. Across India, 197 free symbols have been approved by the Election Commission of India (EC).

In the 2018 Assembly polls, 83 parties including 70 RUPPs had fielded their candidates. While around 20 new RUPPs emerged in the State since 2018, the ECI declared nine RUPPs as inactive in the State. In March, the ECI approved applications of six new RUPPs seeking concession in the allotment of common symbols to its candidates who would be fielded in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.