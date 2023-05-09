Election staff reach booths in Hassan

May 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Hassan district administration ensured the polling staff and EVMs reach 2,000 polling stations in the district by Tuesday evening (May 9). As many as 630 vehicles were arranged for the day to carry the staff to the booths.

Briefing the media about the preparations, Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana said webcasting of voting had arranged in 1,007 polling booths. As many as 450 micro-observers had been appointed to keep a vigil on the election process.

A total 19,650 employees had been drafted for the election duty in the district. As many as 13 booths had been identified as Sakhi booths, which would be handled by women staff. Similarly, 11 booths would be managed by young officials, she said.

Elephant menace

The administration has identified 60 polling booths in the elephant-affected areas of the district. The rapid response team and the Forest Department official would keep an eye on the movement of elephants so that election process is not disturbed, said the DC.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said more than 3,500 policemen had been deployed for poll duty. Seven platoons of KSRP and 23 companies of Central Armed Police Force had been involved for smooth conduct of the polls, he added.