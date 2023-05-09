HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election staff reach booths in Hassan

The district administration gives special attention to elephant-affected areas

May 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The poll duty officials collected EVMs and other essential items at the mustering centre in Hassan on Tuesday, May 9.

The poll duty officials collected EVMs and other essential items at the mustering centre in Hassan on Tuesday, May 9. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Hassan district administration ensured the polling staff and EVMs reach 2,000 polling stations in the district by Tuesday evening (May 9). As many as 630 vehicles were arranged for the day to carry the staff to the booths.

Briefing the media about the preparations, Deputy Commissioner M.S. Archana said webcasting of voting had arranged in 1,007 polling booths. As many as 450 micro-observers had been appointed to keep a vigil on the election process. 

A total 19,650 employees had been drafted for the election duty in the district. As many as 13 booths had been identified as Sakhi booths, which would be handled by women staff. Similarly, 11 booths would be managed by young officials, she said.

Elephant menace

The administration has identified 60 polling booths in the elephant-affected areas of the district. The rapid response team and the Forest Department official would keep an eye on the movement of elephants so that election process is not disturbed, said the DC.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said more than 3,500 policemen had been deployed for poll duty. Seven platoons of KSRP and 23 companies of Central Armed Police Force had been involved for smooth conduct of the polls, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.