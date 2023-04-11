ADVERTISEMENT

Election officials have no power to search or seize materials prior to poll declaration: HC

April 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Returning Officer (RO) or the election officials would not get any jurisdiction to search or seize any material before the announcement of elections, the High Court of Karnataka has said.

“Merely because they are appointed as officers for conduct of elections, they cannot use the said power before the declaration of elections. After the declaration of elections, the entire domain would be open, but not till then,” the court observed.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order while declaring as illegal the action of the RO, Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, and the Inspector of Police, Shivajinagar, in seizing 530 bags containing rice weighing 25 kg each.

Under normal circumstance, the power of seizure of such material can be exercised by the authority/officers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the court said.

A social worker

The RO and the Inspector of Police had seized the rice bags from the possession alleging that the material was being stored by petitioner, Ishthyak Ahmed, a social worker, on March 19, 2023. It was alleged that it was stored for distribution among the public for favouring the petitioner’s candidature in the ensuing election.

However, the petitioner had claimed that he has been involved in charitable work from 15 years and has been engaged in distribution of food items and clothes to the needy during festivals like Ramzan, Dasara, Deepavali and Christmas every year. The petitioner also claimed that he had submitted bills before the RO for having purchased the rice from the APMC yard but the RO failed to consider his reply. The petitioner had also contended that RO had no jurisdiction for sezure then.

While directing the authorities to release the seized materials, the court, noticing that the Code of Election is in operation at present, imposed condition on the petitioner that he should not use the rice for distribution to anybody in the locality or even elsewhere. The petitioner has to intimate the authority on the place where he would store the rice.

If the petitioner is found indulging in distribution of rice, then the election authorities are at liberty to take action against the petitioner in accordance with law, the court said.

