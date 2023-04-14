Election observers review enforcement of poll code in Mysuru

April 14, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

* Nine Observers have been appointed for 11 constituencies; Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra share details to them measures taken

The election observers appointed for overseeing elections in Mysuru’s 11 assembly constituencies on Friday held a meeting to get to know the election preparedness and the steps taken by the officials for enforcing the code of conduct.

At the meeting held in the conference hall of Karnataka State Open University here, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra explained the steps taken for curbing election malpractices and the enforcement done much ahead of the announcement of elections for restricting distribution of liquor, freebies and so on.

He said the Excise Department seized a large quantity of liquor and has booked cases. A strict vigil has been kept at all the checkposts in the district with the staff deployed there keeping a close watch and checking of the State and inter-state vehicles as part of enforcement of the model code of conduct.

He said the banks were keeping observation on large and suspicious transactions and the officers entrusted with the task of enforcing the code have kept a watch on warehouses, homestays, farmhouses, resorts and others for acting against poll code violations.

The deputy Commissioner said the officers have been trained for establishing an atmosphere for conducting the elections in a free and fair manner by acting strictly against those who are enticing the voters.

The officers from the departments of excise, income tax, and commercial tax also shared the information on the measures taken with the election observers.

The election observers appointed are – Preetam Kumar H. Turerao (Periyapatna), Veerendra Kumar Patel (K.R. Nagar), Ram Krishna Kedia (Hunsur), Hemanth Hingonia (H.D. Kote and Nanjangud), Dhirendra Mani Tripathi (Chamundeshwari), Nitin Kumar Jaiman (Krishnaraja), Rajesh Mahajan (Chamaraja and Narasimharaja), Gajendra Singh (Varuna) and Sandip Kumar Mishra (T. Narsipur).

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Jayaram and others were present.