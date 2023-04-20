HamberMenu
Election observers deputed for six Assembly constituencies in Haveri district

April 20, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission of India (ECI) has deputed senior officials as general, expenditure and police observers for the six Assembly segments in Haveri district, a release said.

General observers

The ECI has named Daljit Singh Mangal (Ph: 9141034082) as general observer for Hangal and Shiggaon Assembly constituencies;  V. Shobhana (Ph: 9141034084) for Haveri and Byadgi and Robert Singh Kshetrimayam (Ph: 9141034086) for Hirekerur and Ranebennur segments.

Expenditure observers

The Election Commission has named Dr. D. Praveen (Ph: 9141034383) as expenditure observer for Hangal and Shiggaon; Dinesh Raj J. (Ph: 9141034085) for Haveri (SC) and Byadgi segments and Rajat Saxena (Ph: 9141034087) for Hirekerur and Ranebennur Assembly segments.

Latha Manoj Kumar (Ph: 9141010380) will be the Police Observer for all the six Assembly constituencies in Haveri district, the release said.

