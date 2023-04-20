ADVERTISEMENT

Election observers appointed for Gadag district

April 20, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Election Commission of India has named Avinash Champawat (Ph: 8310345743) as General Observer for Shirahatti and Gadag Assembly constituencies and Sukha Lal Achu (Ph: 8618298399) for Ron and Nargund Assembly constituencies, a release said.

For Shirahatti and Gadag Assembly constituencies, P.M. Senthilkumar (Ph: 8310328593) will be the expenditure observer, while Satya Narayana Chinagam (Ph: 8431940819) has been assigned to Ron and Nargund Assembly constituencies.

Arun Balagopalan (Ph: 9963067771) has been appointed as Police Observer for the four Assembly constituencies, Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron and Nargund, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US