Election observers appointed for Gadag district

April 20, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Election Commission of India has named Avinash Champawat (Ph: 8310345743) as General Observer for Shirahatti and Gadag Assembly constituencies and Sukha Lal Achu (Ph: 8618298399) for Ron and Nargund Assembly constituencies, a release said.

For Shirahatti and Gadag Assembly constituencies, P.M. Senthilkumar (Ph: 8310328593) will be the expenditure observer, while Satya Narayana Chinagam (Ph: 8431940819) has been assigned to Ron and Nargund Assembly constituencies.

Arun Balagopalan (Ph: 9963067771) has been appointed as Police Observer for the four Assembly constituencies, Shirahatti, Gadag, Ron and Nargund, the release said.