ADVERTISEMENT

Election observers appointed for Ballari district

April 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India has appointed Indian Administrative Services officers as General Observers for overseeing the arrangements and also check violations in different Assembly segments in Ballari district during the general elections to the Assembly.

As per information provided by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pavan Kumar Malapati, observer for Ballari City and Sandur segments Pandya will stay at Room No 3 in the New Government Guest House, off Dr. Rajkumar Road in the city, and he will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Observer for Kampli and Siruguppa segments Vijaya Kumar J. Jayaram will stay in Room No 1 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Observer for Ballari Rural segment Rajamani will stay in Room No 2 of the same guesthouse and will be available for the public between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Mr. Malapati appealed to the general public, candidates and parties to meet the observers at the designated place and time for any election-related complaints and grievances.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US